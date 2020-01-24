Empty Bowl Event to Benefit Place of Hope

ST. CLOUD -- You can help fight poverty, hunger, and homelessness in the St. Cloud community with a local church this weekend. On Sunday Hope Covenant Church is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit Place of Hope.

From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. you can paint or decorate a bowl that will then be fired in a kiln. Once food safe, the bowls will be sold with the proceeds going to the organization.

Pastor Brian Zahasky says he was inspired by a similar event in his home town of Racine, Wisconsin.

There are other churches that are doing something similar in the area, so we're kind of partnering with them in a sense, but ultimately I'm bringing it back from my previous location into this new location.

Director of Worship and Youth and Family Ministry Rachel Lassen says there will also be a chili cook-off.

We always like some friendly competition, so another portion of the event is that you can bring a pot of chili and enter into the chili cook-off, and then everyone gets the chance to vote for whose they think was the best. So, it's just another way of making it fun and accessible to everyone.

Anyone is allowed to attend the fundraiser, and the cost is $10.

