Two St. Cloud Churches Handing Out Meal Kits This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans in need of food for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will have another chance to get some help this weekend.

First Presbyterian Church and Hope Covenant Church in St. Cloud are hosting their monthly Feeding Our Neighbors food distribution event on Saturday. Meal kits are handed out at First Presbyterian at 340 5th Avenue South on the third Saturday of each month.

This month's meal includes a whole chicken, canned vegetables, pumpkin, and cranberries, and a package of stuffing mix. The kits will be handed out from 10:00 a.m. until noon on a first come first served basis.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born