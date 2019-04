WAITE PARK -- Drivers who use westbound County Highway 75 between Waite Park and St. Joseph are asked to find an alternate route Thursday.

A one-day closure of one westbound lane will be in effect from 28th Avenue in Waite Park to County Roads 2 and 3 in St. Joseph.

The closure is ahead of the full-scale project that is expected to begin sometime next week. Check back for updates on this developing story.