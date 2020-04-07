Stearns County Announces 2020 Road Construction Projects

ST. CLOUD -- In just about a month, Stearns County will begin its road construction season in earnest.

Projects on the schedule include County Road 133 between 19th Avenue North in Sartell and County Road 75 in St. Joseph. The paving will stop short of County Road 75. County Engineer Jodi Teich says they'll stop at 15th Avenue in St. Joe because a federal project scheduled for 2024 will make intersection improvements and add lanes in that area. The paving will also stop about 700 feet of each side of the County Road 133 and County Road 4 intersection. A roundabout will be built there in 2023.

Other projects include County Road 120 from Veterans Drive to County Road 134, and County Road 134 from the Sauk River near the Municipal Athletic Complex up to County Road 120.

Teich says another big project is the new roundabout intersection at County Road 138 and 28th Avenue near Mills Fleet Farm. That project will require detours around the intersection.

Other projects in the St. Cloud area include County Road 137 west of Quarry Park and past Bel Clare Estates and County Roads 5 and 132 near St. Stephen.

All told, there are 45 miles of road resurfacing planned throughout the county in 2020.

