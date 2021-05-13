Road Construction Begins Monday on Stearns County Highway 71

RICHMOND -- Road construction begins Monday on a county highway south of Richmond.

Crews will begin with clearing work on nearly 3 1/2-miles of County Highway 71.

The $3.5-million project is a complete reconstruction that will require the road to be closed to through traffic. Local access to businesses and homes will remain, however you should expect delays.

A detour will be in effect via highways 49 and 22. Detour signs will be posted.