Road Construction 2021: Stearns County

WAITE PARK -- Road construction season is still months away, but Stearns County commissioners have approved the list of projects for 2021.

Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich says one of the projects which will have the largest traffic impacts will be the completion of County Road 75 and Division Street from west St. Cloud into Waite Park. Spot repairs will be made along the busy corridor between Park Avenue on the eastern end to 15th Avenue North on the west end. The project will include lane closures and will begin as soon as the weather cooperates. It will take a few months to complete the work.

Other notable projects include just over nine miles of resurfacing work on County Road 44 in the Kimball and Fairhaven area, County Road 9 north of Holdingford, County Road 71 south of Richmond, and a concrete resurfacing of County Road 186 in Sauk Centre.

Teich says they were able to get approval for bridge replacement funding so three bridge replacements will also be part of the 2021 schedule. They are along County Road 9, County Road 23, and County Road 164.

A handful of other smaller, resurfacing projects are also on the docket this summer.

For a complete list, visit the Stearns County Construction page.

