Wentworth “Bill” Mann, 92, Yukon, OK

March 23, 1930 - November 1, 2022

On November 1, 2022, Wentworth “Bill” Mann, age 92, left this earth to join his loved ones in heaven. He was born March 23, 1930, in Annandale, Minnesota, to Olga Louise (Ness) and Ira Benjamin Mann. He went to school in Annandale and attended the University of Minnesota. He served in the army during the Korean War then worked on his parents’ farm in Princeton, Minnesota, where they eventually settled.

He married Hildegard Haglund in 1961 and worked at the University of Minnesota physics lab. He took over his dad’s farm in Princeton, Minnesota, in 1968, where they built a house and milked Jersey cows. He loved farming, planting corn, plowing snow, baling hay, serving his neighbors and church family, making people laugh, and riding his bike to and from town even when he was in his 80s.

Being widowed after 48 years of marriage, he spent his last four years living in Yukon, Oklahoma, with his daughter and six of his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on the porch, getting the mail, eating ice cream, going for car rides, shopping at Sam’s Club, and playing with the dogs. He was always a friendly character with a lot of wit and wisdom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hildi; his siblings, Ira “Ben” Mann, Frances Faist, and LeRoy Mann; and two infant children, MariJo and Greg. He is survived by his daughter, Darla (Mark) Hetchler; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with service following at 3:00 PM. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.