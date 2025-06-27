September 17, 1926 - June 23, 2025

Wendell Albert Watts, age 98, passed away on June 23, 2025. He was born on September 17, 1926, to his parents, Albert and Bertha Watts. He grew up on their dairy farm known as “Watts’ Brothers” close to Preston in southeastern Minnesota. He attended District 67 country school for eight years, followed by high school in Preston, MN, graduating at sixteen years of age. After graduation, Wendell farmed in partnership with his dad, Albert, and his uncle, George, on their 320-acre diversified dairy farm.

Wendell and Verna Sorum were married on June 6, 1948. They set up housekeeping on the home farm. Their first two children, Kristine and Karen, were born in 1950 and 1951.

Due to health reasons, Wendell left the farm in 1957. The family moved into Preston. He began working for the Preston Creamery Association. While in Preston, the last two of their four children were born, Garry in 1958 and Wesley in 1963.

In 1960, Wendell helped organize and became the first manager of a cooperative in Preston known as The Preston Marketing Association. In 1963, Wendell accepted the position of General Manager of the Waukon Cooperative Creamery in Waukon, Iowa. The family moved to Waukon in November of 1963, where they would live for the next 16 years. During this time, Kristine, Karen, and Garry graduated from Waukon High School. The girls were later married in Waukon.

In 1970, Wendell was instrumental in the formation of a new dairy farmer cooperative, Meadow Land Dairy Association. He was named Assistant Manager and four months later became the General Manager of the new Cooperative. He held that position for nine years until the farmer members of Meadow Land Dairy voted to merge with Wisconsin Dairies of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Wendell, Verna, and Wesley, a high school junior, moved to Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with Wesley graduating the following year. The family moved so Wendell could work out of the Corporate Office of Wisconsin Dairies as Manager of the Cheese Division. He held this position until retirement from the dairy industry on May 1, 1994, after 39 years of dedicated service to dairy farmers.

During January of 1995, Wendell began another career. It was with the Tentmakers Youth Ministry of Minneapolis, MN. He worked as a Youth Ministry Consultant throughout the state of Wisconsin for eight years, helping churches find and hire a young person who would then be trained by Tentmakers to work as a youth minister with their young people. Wendell finally retired in January of 2003.

Because of Wendell’s deep love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he served on every church board and most committees through the years. His passion was teaching high school Sunday School classes, which he did for 50 years!

After 32 years in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Wendell and Verna sold their home and moved in April of 2011 to Sartell, Minnesota, near St. Cloud. The move brought them closer to family that lived in Minnesota.

Wendell’s hobbies included evangelizing, scenic photography, fishing, and gardening. He loved to raise tomatoes and ground cherries. In fact, he loved making ground cherry pie and sharing it with his friends at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph, MN.

Wendell’s wife, Verna, preceded him in death on July 25, 2021. They were married for 73 years.

Survivors include Kristine (Dale) Hellickson of St. Cloud, MN, Karen (Tom) Gibson of East Bethel, MN, Garry (Debbie) Watts of Minnetrista, MN, Wesley (Ann) Watts of Hartwell, GA, eleven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 16th, at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, 6000 County Rd 120, St. Cloud, MN 56303. Visitation 10 am; Service 11 am.

May God bless the memory of Wendell Watts among us.