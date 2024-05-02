Weekly Update: Drought Persists in Northern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- More improvement to Minnesota's drought conditions.

In the weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday they say 59 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, from 74 percent a week ago. The Moderate Drought area is down to 36 percent, from 43 percent last week. And, the Severe Drought area is now at 10 percent, from 13 percent.

Drought conditions persist in the northern part of the state. The far southeastern part of the state is still abnormally dry.

While the update is released Thursday, the information is as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday so the rain that fell over much of the state on Tuesday night won't be factored in until next week's update.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had 7.23 inches of rain so far during the spring months of March and April, which is nearly three inches above normal. April was the sixth wettest on record in St. Cloud.

After Thursday's light rain, more rain is in the forecast for Saturday and early next week.

