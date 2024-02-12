Gas Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've seen the national average price of gasoline inching higher for three straight weeks now.

Gas Buddy says the worst may be yet to come. With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with the larger weekly increases coming in March and April.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.99.

Average gas prices nationally have risen 5.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.17.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has risen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES