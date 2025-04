UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather-Related Announcements for Monday, April 28th, 2025

SCHOOLS

-- St. Cloud (ISD 742) has canceled all after-school activities and events.

--Sartell-St. Stephen (ISD 748) has canceled all after-school activities and events.



If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.