Weather Announcements for Monday, February, 27th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 27th, 2023.

SCHOOLS (2 hours late):

-- Brainerd Public Schools. No morning Fun and Friends and no morning Early Childhood classes.

Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ RELATED ARTICLES