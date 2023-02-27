Weather Announcements for Monday, February, 27th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 27th, 2023.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Brainerd Public Schools. No morning Fun and Friends and no morning Early Childhood classes.
Get our free mobile app
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Federal Funding for 5 St. Cloud Organizations
- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
- Former St. Cloud Convent to be Torn Down
- St. Cloud Carbon Neutral in 5 Years
- St. Cloud Development Projects