Weather Announcements for Monday, August 5th, 2024

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, August 5th, 2024.

Miscellaneous

-- Sauk Rapids adult softball has been postponed due to the rain. Games will be made up on Sunday, August 11th with the same start times.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF