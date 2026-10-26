Waite Park — Wayne A. Marschel, 81, of Waite Park, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

Marschel was born October 23, 1944, in Buffalo to Leonard and Margaret (Greehling) Marschel. He served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1988 as a chief master sergeant. He later worked for the Washington County Sheriff's Department before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and watching Minnesota sports. He and his wife volunteered as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and as a clown through nonprofit organizations.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and after the service until 7 p.m. Urn burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Marge”; children, Cary, Nick and Gina; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, LeVonne Erickson; and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harland.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Wayne A. Marschel obituary