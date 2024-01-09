Wayne D. Winter, 74, St. Cloud

August 2, 1949 - January 6, 2024

attachment-Wayne Winter loading...

Private Graveside services will be held for Wayne D. Winter, age 74, of St. Cloud who passed at the St. Cloud Hospital on January 6, 2024. Entombment of the Urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Wayne was born on August 2, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Elmer and Virginia (Klaphake) Winter. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Wayne worked for many years at Stearns Manufacturing.

Wayne enjoyed photography, leather working, bird watching, and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Diane) of St. Cloud, Kathy (Bob) Stone of Grand Rapids, Lee of Waite Park, Jim of St. Cloud, John (Susan) of St. Cloud, Betty (Pat) Costello of Chaska, Jeanie (Romel) Salinas of Shakopee, Connie (Andre) Salinas of San Pablo, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and great-niece, Lauren.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Good Shepherd and the St. Cloud Hospital for all the care given to Wayne.