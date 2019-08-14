Wayne A. Kuseske, 56, St. Cloud

June 13, 1963 – August 13, 2019

Wayne Allan Kuseske age 56, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery, Kimball, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wayne was born June 13, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN to Edward W. and Myrtle H. (Hoffman) Kuseske. He graduated from Osseo High School and lived in Kimball and St. Cloud. Wayne was a very fun loving and generous person and enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved to sing, going to the casino and time at family cabins.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary (Kenny) Wolters of Sartell, MN; Nancy (Dick) Lunde of Rice, MN; Judy (Roger) Garding of Glenwood, MN; Jerry (Wendy Stern) Kuseske of Palisade, MN; Jean Kuseske of St. Cloud, MN; Neva (Roger) Linn of Nowthen, MN; Jim (Wanda) Kuseske of St. Cloud, MN; and Jeff (Teresa Posthumus) Kuseske of Kimball, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Kuseske, and sister-in-law, Pam Kuseske.

he family would like to thank Dr. Alkhatib and the staff of Coborn Cancer Center for the care they provided Wayne.