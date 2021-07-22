Watkins Teen Airlifted Following Rollover Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- A Watkins teenager was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Meeker County Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. east of 632nd Avenue in Forest Prairie Township, near Eden Valley.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kobe Beattie was attempting to pass another vehicle when they lost control, went off the roadway, hit a field approach and rolled.

Beattie was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say speed played a factor in the crash.