Watkins Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A Watkins man is charged with sexually assaulting a 22-year-old former classmate.

The alleged assault happened Monday afternoon while the woman was riding in a vehicle with 22-year-old Fernando Andrews.

The woman said she went to hang out with Andrews, who was a former classmate, but when they started driving, he began trying to hold her hands and kiss her. Court records show Andrews pulled the car over on a dirt road in South Haven, pulled her shirt down, bit her bare breast, and put his hand down her pants.

When she tried to run, the victim said Andrews grabbed her and dragged her into a ditch, and groped her again while laying on top of her. Andrews is accused of holding his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream and said if she tried to run again, that he would "rape and (expletive) her again".

The two got back into the car and drove toward St. Augusta where the woman said Andrews again grabbed her breasts and put his hand down her pants.

Court records allege he tried to pull the woman toward him but she pulled away and faced the window. Andrews then allegedly urinated on her.

This time the victim was able to escape and run to a house for help. A woman cared for the victim until police arrived. She was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Andres is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. He's being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

