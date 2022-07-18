Watch The Daughter Of A Former NFL Player Catch A HUGE Minnesota Muskie!

Former NFL lineman, Joe Thomas, was recently vacationing in Northern Minnesota with his daughter when he captured the moment his daughter reeled in a HUGE Minnesota muskie! Thomas called the catch on Twitter "a Lake of The Woods monster!"

The video that Thomas shot has been seen more than 200,000 times and shows his daughter, and what appears to be their fishing guide landing the fish on the boat, much to the delight of Joe and his daughter Logan. Another Tweet from Thomas shows just how large the fish is, as he excitedly holds it up for the camera, and it looks like a really nice fish!



It's unclear if they kept the fish as a souvenir or if they ended up releasing the "Lake of the Woods monster" for someone else to catch someday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website in order for the Thomas' to have kept their muskie, it would have had to have been at least the "statewide minimum size limit of 54 inches" up on Lake of the Woods, but if they were fishing int he Twin Cities area the fish would have had to only be "40 inches".

It's not clear what brought Joe up to Northern Minnesota other than the fishing. Still, it certainly seems that he and his daughter will always have a special memory of their moment together in the Northwoods of Minnesota.