SCSU Professor Involved In Unique Research in Northern MN

St. Cloud State professor Dr. Matt Julius, department chair and professor of Biology in the College of Science and Engineering is one of the scientific researchers involved in the 2022 Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed. This is a forum for Canadian, the U.S. policymakers, multiple tribal groups, and scientists from the region and the world to discuss watershed management science to inform policy decisions. SCSU has been involved as a co-hosting organization for 15+ years.

Dr. Matt Julius and SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON this week. Dr. Julius says he's been involved in coordinating the meeting and from time to time involved in the research. He says this area is important for so many reasons which includes economic and environmental. Dr. Julius says this forum involves people from both the United State and Canada and has both scientists and tribal groups involved. He says Lake of Woods is viewed differently by all these groups. Dr. Julius says they meet yearly to review the data and form policies for use of the Lake and region.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Julius and Dr. Wacker it is available below.