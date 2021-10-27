On Sunday, October 27, 1974, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton ran the ball in for what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots. He celebrated by doing 'this,' which led to his ejection.

The ensuing fight got both Tarkenton and Bolton 'Unsportsmanlike Conduct' penalties and game ejections. Guess the ball to the helmet was OK.

The Patriots would go on to win the game at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington 17-14.

