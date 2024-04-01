Warren Painter, 75, Marshall

February 28, 1949 - March 21, 2024

Warren Grant Painter, age 75, of Marshall, died on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Warren was born February 28, 1949, to Lyle and Florence (Einertson) Painter at his childhood home in Lamberton, MN. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and later attended Vermillion Community College in Ely, MN, and Southwest State University in Marshall, MN. In

1994, he married Michelle with whom he had one child, Sarah. He loved gardening, crafting, bird watching, cigars, blues guitar, telling stories, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Florence Painter; siblings Charles Painter, Ralph Painter, and Janice Mendelsohn; and best (canine) friend Chester. He is survived by his brothers Bud Painter, Stan (Dorothy) Painter, Ray (Donna) Painter, and Greg (Cathy) Painter; wife Michelle Painter; children Sandy (Allen) Hardy, Sarah (Tyler) Lanand, and Ryan (Maggie) Blanchette; grandchildren Andrew Colen, Christopher Hardy, Jonathan Hardy, and Oliver Lanand; great-grandchildren Ayana and Xey Medicine-Colen; close friend Craig Minett; and many nieces and nephews.