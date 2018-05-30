Warren M. Raddatz, 43, Sauk Rapids

May 12, 1975 - May 29, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Warren M. Raddatz, age 43, who passed away Tuesday at his home. There will be a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at the funeral home.

Warren was born May 12, 1975 in Brainerd to Russell Raddatz and Theresa Frazier. He worked for Sun Printing for seven years and also drove truck for an auto parts business. Warren enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, and hunting deer in Brainerd. Growing up Warren and his family enjoyed traveling. Some of their favorite trips included Itasca State Park and the Black Hills. Warren was funny, intelligent, and a hard worker who was very proud of his niece and nephew.

Survivors include his father, Russell (Judy) Raddatz of Brainerd; mother, Theresa Frazier of Sartell; sister, Kristy (Joel) Ward of Sartell; niece and nephew, Addison and Dylan Ward.