November 27, 1933 - June 15, 2020

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26th in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Warren Dean Engberg, age 86 of Hattiesburg who died June 15, 2020.

Warren was born on November 27, 1933 in Lake Eunice Township of Becker County in Minnesota. He graduated from Maplewood Academy, Hutchinson, MN in 1951. Warren attended the North Dakota School of Science in Wahpeton, ND and Union College in Lincoln NE. He married Eleanor (Johnson) September 4, 1955 in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Dorothy (Anderson) Engberg, sisters Eva Mae and Yvonne, and wife Eleanor.

He is survived by his brother Gary (Mary) Engberg, Thompson Station, TN, his children Shelly, Hattiesburg, MS, Steven, Shelbyville, TN, and David (Joyce), St. Augusta, MN, his granddaughter Camille and great grandsons Ke’Air, Marqus, and Carter.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 am at Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS with visitation beginning at 10 am.

Special thanks to staff of Lamar Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Asbury Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.