Ward J. Aas, 90, Sartell

December 2, 1929 – January 17, 2020

Ward John Aas, age 90, Sartell, MN, formerly of Thief River Falls, Wadena and Alexandria, MN, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in Mound Grove Cemetery, Evansville, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.