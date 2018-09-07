WANTED: Richmond Donation Jar Thieves [VIDEO]

RICHMOND -- Cold Spring and Richmond police are asking for your help in finding a man and a woman who stole a benefit jar from a Casey's convenience store.

The incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. last Sunday at the Richmond Casey's.

Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says according to security footage from the gas station, a man and a woman took the benefit jar from the counter.

The benefit jar was being used to collect funds for a local family after their son, Max O'Neil died in July of complications during a heart transplant surgery. Max was five-years-old.

The O'Neil family is having a benefit event Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Roscoe Community Park. The event features a bean bag tournament, raffle drawing, silent auction and dinner.

If you have any information on the theft you're asked to call the Cold Spring Police Department, 320-685-8666.