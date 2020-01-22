Wanted Man Arrested in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A fugitive wanted by police was arrested in Little Falls Wednesday.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force and Investigators from the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force learned 29-year-old Ahmed Hafiz was inside a home in the 200 block of 7th Street northwest in Little Falls.

Authorities says Hafiz has a history of being uncooperative with police and currently has 17 arrest warrants out on him.

Prior to the arrest, because the home was located near St. Mary's middle school and Lincoln elementary school, both schools were put on temporary lock down.

Hafiz was taken into custody without incident.

