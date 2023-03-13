Wanda S Gorr, 73, Long Prairie

February 20, 1950 - March 9, 2023

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Wanda Gorr, 73, of Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Wanda was born February 20, 1950 to Clarence and Selma (Ruschmeyer) Tabbert in New Ulm, MN. She graduated from High School in Gibbon, MN. On June 1, 1968 she married Randolph “Randy” Gorr. The couple lived in several different places and traveled extensively before moving to Long Prairie in 1976. Wanda and Randy owned and operated Randy’s Market, a grocery store in Long Prairie. After selling the business, Wanda continued to work as a cashier at Coborn’s where she greeted each customer with a friendly smile.

Refusing to be limited by her Multiple Sclerosis, Wanda put many miles on her scooter. She always looked forward to yearly trips to Laughlin, NV. Traveling with Wanda was always interesting due to the many “potty” stops you would have to make along the way. She enjoyed getting together with her friends for coffee. She loved playing cards and enjoyed a game of marbles when she could find three other people to play with her. More than anything though, she loved spending time with family and going to each of her grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her husband Randy of Long Prairie; Son Christopher (Jennie) of Mequon, WI; Daughter Jessica (Allen) Quinn of Osakis; sister Shirley (Les) Cabot of Missoula, MT; brother Gary (Elaine) Tabbert of Glencoe; brother-in-law Kurt (Cindy) Gorr of Underwood and sister-in-law Suzanne (Ron) Totman of New Ulm and eight grandchildren.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Selma Tabbert; mother and father-in-law Rudy and Ruthie Gorr; two nieces, Shelly Tabbert and Naomi Peterson.