Walter M. Bertram, 98, St. Martin

December 13, 1920 - July 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Walter M. Bertram, age 98, of St. Martin. Walter passed away July 19, at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will take place in the St. Martin Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, both at St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Parish prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the parish hall.

Walter was born December 13, 1920 in Spring Hill, MN to Andrew and Christine (Olmscheid) Bertram. He married Lucille Voit on June 13, 1944 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Greenwald. He farmed in the St. Martin area from 1943-1987, when they retired and moved into St. Martin. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society and Catholic United Financial.

Walter enjoyed playing cards, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strong faith.

Walter is survived by his wife of 75 years Lucille, daughter Linda (Bernie) Herickhoff of Westport, sons Chris (Brenda) of Woodbury, Ronald (Sherry) of St. Cloud, Allen (Betty) of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Joyce) of Cold Spring, Patrick (Debbie) of Spring Hill, and Brian (Theresa) of Cold Spring, 29 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, sisters Marcie Lieser of Paynesville and Dorothy Braegelmann of Belgrade and sister-in-law Vivian Bertram of Greenwald.

Preceding him in death were his parents, infant daughter Mary, grandchildren Gary Herickhoff, and Brianna Bertram, brothers Peter (Marina), Norbert (Valeria), Elmer, and Bernard Bertram and sisters Helen (Ben Klaphake) (Mel) Rose, Elizabeth (Alois Hemmesch) (Alfred) Rothstein, and brothers-in-law Henry Lieser and Eddie Braegelmann.