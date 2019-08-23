Walter J. “Wally” Sworski, 97, St. Cloud

August 8, 1922 - August 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Walter J. “Wally" Sworski, age 97, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center. Reverend Marvin Enneking and Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial, with full military honors , will be in Assumption Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Wally was born on August 8, 1922 to John and Anna (Augustinak) Sworski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Anderson on June 16, 1945 at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Wally honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for Franklin Manufacturing, retiring after 42 years of service. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, where he ushered and was a member and past-president of the Holy Name Society, the D.A.V. Chapter #9 where he was a Past-Commander and the IAMAW Local #623.

Wally was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed ice fishing, dancing to old time music, bike rides and playing a “mean” game of 500.

He is survived by his children, Larry (Joan), Diane (Mark Voigt) Keiser, Loren, Cheryl Rooney, Mary (John) Ladenth in, Mark (Sharon), Terese (Tom) Eby; 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildr en and one great-great-grandchild; brother, John (Mary Lou); brother-in-law, Notker Kiess; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Wally is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Marilyn; sons; Charles and Joe; sister, Frances Kiess; son-in-law, Tony Deters; and daughter-in-law, Regina Sworski.

A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Wally.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Sisters of Sauk Rapids.