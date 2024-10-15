Walter F. Coulter, 66, Paynesville

January 4, 1958 - October 9, 2024

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Church of God in Eden Valley for Walter Coulter, 66 who passed away Wednesday. Rev. Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will be at Old Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm. Friday, October 18, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Walter Frank Coulter departed this world on October 9, 2024 at the age of 66. He died peacefully after 9 months of care from family and the wonderful Hospice team.

Walter was born January 4, 1958 in Paynesville to his parents, Wilber and Bety Lou (Knebel) Coulter. He lived in the Eden Valley and Paynesville area all of his life, attending Eden Valley High School, graduating in 1976. Walter married the mother of his children, Sheree Twedt on April 1, 2006. Walter grew up helping on the family farm and moved on to see many parts of the United States. He was a strong man who worked construction when he was younger. Most of his career was driving a 16- wheeler both locally and cross country, with the last four years being at CentraSota. When he wasn’t working, he was tinkering with his tools on some project; fixing cars or lawnmowers, building bikes and go-karts for his kids, or out helping a friend in need. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. When his family moved out into the country, he built paths in the woods out in back of their house.

Walter is survived by his mother, Bety Lou Coulter of Eden Valley; children, Edwin Twedt-Coulter of North Mankato, Hollynd Coulter of St. Cloud; stepson, Shannon (Steph) Twedt of Sauk Centre; siblings, Tom (Diane) Coulter of Eden Valley, Carol Leichter of Oakland, Paul (Cindy) Coulter of Hawick, Susie Fyle of Atwater and Abe Vadner of Eden Valley; grandchildren, Ace, Wyatt and Sophia Twedt and Tavean Coulter; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his long time friends, Rick Mesna and Jim Rettig. He is preceded in death by his father and wife, Sheree.

