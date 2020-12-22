Walter A. Lackmann, 89, Long Prairie

November 13, 1931 - December 20, 2020

Graveside funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie for Walter Lackmann age 89 of Long Prairie who died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Valley View Assisted Living in Long Prairie of health issues unrelated to COVID - 19. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate. Those in attendance can observe services in the warmth and safety of their car by turning their radios to FM 101.9. Visitation will be from 3-5pm Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Walter was born November 13, 1931 in Long Prairie to Walter H. & Lavinia K. (Johnson) Lackmann in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married LaVonne A. Scheve on September 1, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran and has lived his entire life in Long Prairie. He worked at Hart Press for over 40 years, retiring in 1993. He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Long Prairie VFW and American Legion. He looked forward to activities with friends such as bus rides to casinos or activities with the snowmobile clubs. After retirement, Walt enjoyed spending time in his wood shop where he repaired furniture and made cars, barns and fish decoys that he would sell at craft shows. He liked to hunt, fish area lakes and took fishing trips to Canada. Walt was a kind man who always put family as his top priority. He took every opportunity to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren and frequently expressed his love for them. He freely expressed his appreciation and gratitude to others.

He is survived by his children, Sheryl (Dan) Karpinski of Sauk Rapids; Jerry (Tina Foote) of Browerville; John of Long Prairie; brothers, Kenneth (Grace) of Prior Lake; Richard “Dick” (Deanna) of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Micah Nelson and Amber Lackmann-Kise.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, LaVonne in 2016, sister, Carol LeMay, and grandson, Joshua Allen Lackmann-Kise.

Walt’s children, Sheryl, Jerry and John would like to publicly express their dad’s gratitude, as well as their own for the following: Betty Kunerth whose caring attention to Walt’s needs allowed him to safely stay in his home as long as he did; to all of the Valley View care-givers, especially Audra; to Knute Nelson Hospice for bringing music back into his life; for Dick Lackmann who was there for his brother day or night and to countless others who attended to the needs of their dad.