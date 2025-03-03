Wallace Reed Burdick, 80, Tamarack and Pierz

November 15, 1944 - February 27, 2025

 

Wallace Burdick, 80 year old, of Tamarack and Pierz, MN passed away at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls on Feb 27th.

He is survived by 2 sons, Dennis and Cam and daughter, Chelsea; 2 brothers, Russ of Tamarack, DuWayne of Wright; 2 sisters, Carol Hageman and Pearl Bruggman of McGregor; and his second family, Craig and Lisa Przybilla and their 4 children, Teagan, Bailey, Kloe and Trent of Pierz, MN, who he lived with for 20 years.

He was preceded by his parents, Doris and Roy, 9 siblings and a grandson.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

