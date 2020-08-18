Wallace L. Carlson, 91, Sartell

May 20, 1929 – August 15, 2020

Wallace Lloyd Carlson, age 91, Sartell, MN, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Sartell.

A celebration of Wallace’s life will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, at 11:00 AM at Fleming Cemetery, Aitkin Co., MN.

Wallace was born May 20, 1929 in Palisade, MN to Lloyd and Rose (Erlandson) Carlson. He married Maxine H. Weston on September 12, 1953 in Palisade, MN. Wallace worked as a truck driver his whole working life and was very proud of that fact. Wallace and his wife Maxine resided in Aitkin Co., MN, Indiana and the Sauk Rapids/Royalton area prior to moving to Sartell, MN. He was a member of Northland Bible Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughters, Karin (Jim) Urbanski of Sartell, MN; Judy (Terry) Burggraff of Owatonna, MN; and Julie (Jim) Palm of Owatonna, MN; sisters, Irene Bartz, Iris Weston, and Darlene Homoki; brothers, Charles Carlson and Robert Carlson; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Maxine on September 4, 2017, daughter Patricia Annette Capetz, great grandson Jordan Reed Puckett, and two brothers, Larry and Arnold Carlson.