Wallace Edward “Wally” Pretzer, 88, Sartell

October 8, 1933 - August 18, 2022

attachment-Wally Pretzer loading...

Wallace E. Pretzer, age 88, of Sartell, MN died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, Mn.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 30th at Celebration Lutheran Church, 1500 Pinecone Road North, Sartell, Mn. Visitation will be on Monday, August 29th at 4:00-7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Wallace Edward Pretzer was born October 8, 1933, in Velva, North Dakota to Ernest and Alda (Johnson). He grew up on a farm near Velva. Wally graduated from Velva High School in 1951. After college at Minot State he taught in Antler, ND. His second year he was appointed Superintendent at age of 22, making him the youngest superintendent in ND and the only superintendent to be drafted! He served the US Army from 1957-59. Wallace met Shari at UNCO and they married August 28, 1959 in Washta, Iowa. years. Wally was employed as Principal at Bricelyn High School (MN) and Mapleton High School (MN). In 1965 Wally started as an assistant principal at South Junior High (St. Cloud), then in 1983 he moved to TECH, St. Cloud Technical High School (St. Cloud) to be Principal.

After retiring in 1991, Wally enjoyed time at the family cabin on Inguadona Lake, Longville, MN. In 1995, he and Shari began their trek to Florida. There they enjoyed golf, visiting the sites in Florida, entertaining family and friends. Wallace enjoyed fishing, golfing (three hole-in-one’s), photography, stain glass, traveling and reading.

For over 40 years, he treasured his coffee crew at the Green Mill. Also, his times and tales spent with fishing buddies going to Canada, Alaska and Minnesota.

Wally especially enjoyed his life at the lake with family visiting from all over the country.

He enjoyed many conversations and was known for his wit and sarcasm.

He was a member of the National and Minnesota High School Principals Associations, St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce and St. Cloud Friends of the Library. Wally was a member of Bethlehem and Atonement Lutheran Church (St. Cloud), Salem (Longville) and presently a member of Celebration Lutheran Church, Sartell, MN.

The past fifteen years, Wallace struggled with Parkinson's Disease.

The family would like to thank St. Cloud Centra Care Hospice unit, the Melrose Centra Care Facility and Good Shepherd Nursing Home (Silver Bay House) for their compassion and care of our dad, grand-dad and husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations toward Scholarships for Technical High School, and the Celebration Endowment Fund.

Survivors include his wife, Shari, Sartell; son Eric, Sartell; daughter, Nanci, New Mexico’ grandchildren, Noah and Zoe, Sartell; sister, Bonny Pretzer Groshong (Lee), Oregon; sister-in-law, Pat Seright Pretzer, (Arlo) Plymouth; brother-in-laws: Lanny (Pat) Gray, Illinois; Bill (Marlis) Gray, Iowa; Jim (Marcy) Gray, Colorado; and. many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arlo; sister, Almira (Pretzer) Strate; niece, Rhonda (Pretzer) Willenbring; nephews Dean Strate and Kelley Gray; brother-in-laws, Larry Strate and Lee Groshong; and in-laws, Russell and Louise (Torrey) Gray.