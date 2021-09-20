The 3rd annual 'Walk Together, Unite Against Sex Trafficking' event kicks off at Shear Dynamics Salon on Saturday, Sept. 25.

It's an event that raises money to fight against, and brings awareness to, sex trafficking and exploitation in the central Minnesota area.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you and your team can walk roughly 3 miles around Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park to help raise awareness. There's a $35 registration fee. Same day registration is available and starts at 8:30 a.m.

Light snacks and beverages will be served for participants during the event. You'll also be able to catch live music throughout the walk by Donny Brang. Educational tables will also be set up with additional information and community resources.

Last year, the walk raised roughly $20,000 and had over 100 participants. All of the money raised will go directly to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

The funds help survivors of sex trafficking including child sexual abuse victims. According to the official news release, 'the average age of first exploitation is often between 11 and 15 years of age and most victims do not self-identify as victims, so many do not reach out for help."

The CMSAC sees roughly 70-100 victims of sex trafficking per year.

If you're interested in walking alone or with a group you can email info@sheardynamics.biz, or call 320-251-5009. You can also register online at CentralMN.org/aWalkTogether.

