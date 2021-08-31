Walgreens Latest Company to Raise Minimum Wage to $15

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Walgreens will increase the starting hourly wage for all employees to $15.00 an hour, taking effect in phases beginning in October of this year and are expected to be fully implemented by November 1, 2022.

Walgreens says that since the beginning of the pandemic they have also handed out bonus payments to workers and have had a significant hiring surge adding 25,000 full-time and part-time pharmacy team members.

Get our free mobile app

Total investment to support the starting wage increase is anticipated to be approximately $450 million over the next three years, with one-third of the amount invested in Fiscal Year 2022.

The company anticipates that it will partially absorb the investment through the normal course of business.



There are five Walgreens stores in the St. Cloud Metro area.