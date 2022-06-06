Your Complete Guide to Waite Park’s Family Fun Fest
After two years off due to the pandemic, Waite Park's annual Family Fun Fest celebration starts today with the medallion hunt and pickle-ball.
This year's theme is The Ocean Is Calling.
No Animals or Alcohol may be brought into Community Park.
Monday, June 6
- Medallion Hunt: Clues will be posted daily at 8:20 am on www.wpfamilyfunfest.com on the gov’t channel 181 and at City Hall. Prize awarded at Community Park on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
- Pickle Ball Open House: 6 pm - 8 pm at the Rivers Edge Pickle Ball Courts. Free event with paddles, balls, and instruction provided.
Tuesday, June 7
- Disc Golf Hawaiian Doubles Event: Registration: 5 pm, Draw for Partners: 5:45 pm, Tee off: 6 pm at the Rivers Edge Disc Golf Course. Players are invited to wear their best Hawaiian shirts. Fee: $7.
Wednesday, June 8 (Kids Day)
- Library Kids Day Program: 11 am story story-time at Community Park Pavilion.
- Boy Scouts selling hot dogs & pop for $1.00 at Community Park Pavilion.
- Inflatables: Noon to 6pm at Community Park Pavilion.
- Kids Project Build: Word burning projects for kids from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Community Park Pavilion.
- Free Train Tours: 1 to 5 pm at the STARail Museum (201 3rd St N). Hook up with railroad history! Come tour the historic caboose.
- Bike Rodeo: 2 to 5 pm at Waite Park City Hall. Bike safety check and a free helmet while supplies last.
- Cookie Decorating: 3 to 4 pm at the Community Park Pavilion. Cookies, frosting & sprinkles! Kids get to decorate their own cookie!
- Craft Make & Take: 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the Community Park Pavilion.
- Kiddie Parade: Registration 5:15 pm, Parade at 5:45 pm from Waite Park City Hall to Community Park.
- Movie in the Park: 6 to 8 pm at Community Park Pavilion. Movie is Disney's 'Moana.'
Thursday, June 9
- City-wide Garage Sale: 8 am to 5 pm.
- Plant Sale: 8 am to 5 pm at the covered picnic area behind City Hall (19 13th Ave N).
- Waite Park Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 am to 5 pm at Al Ringsmuth Library (253 5th Ave N).
- Martin Marietta Quarry Tours: Tickets are $1 at the bus pickup site at the fenced grassy parking lot south of the new Waite Park Public Works facility. Entrance is off County Rd 137/7th St S. Free Hotdog, Chips, and Water served at the quarry.
- Free Train Tours: 1 to 5 pm at the STARail Museum (201 3rd St N).
- Inflatables: Community Park form 5 to 9 pm.
- Food & Beer Vendors: at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm.
- Girl Scout Food Drive: in Community Part starting at 6:15 pm.
- Family Fun Fest Grand Parade: 6:30 pm. Parade Route: Waite Park Library (5th Ave & 3rd St N) to 1st St N, to 13th Ave N ending at Community Park.
- Music in the Park: Community Park from 6:30 to 6:30 pm and again from 7:30 to 10:30 pm featuring The Honeybadgers.
Friday, June 10
- Food & Beer Vendors: at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm.
- Car Show: Community Park from 4:30 to 10 pm.
- Medallion Hunt Winner Announcement: Community Park at 5:30 pm.
- Music in the Park: Community Park from 6:30 to 10 pm featuring Stone Road.
