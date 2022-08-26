Waite Park To Host 1st Annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest in October
WAITE PARK -- A new community event is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.
The 1st annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will take place on October 1st.
From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. you can enjoy beer sampling, games, music, prizes and entertainment by the hilarious Deer Camp The Musical.
You can also sign up for the Cornhole Tournament, which is a separate entry fee.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Early bird tickets are $30, or $40 the day of the event.
You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box office on Friday's.
This is a 21 and older event.