Waite Park To Host 1st Annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest in October

WAITE PARK -- A new community event is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

The 1st annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will take place on October 1st.

From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. you can enjoy beer sampling, games, music, prizes and entertainment by the hilarious Deer Camp The Musical.

You can also sign up for the Cornhole Tournament, which is a separate entry fee.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Early bird tickets are $30, or $40 the day of the event.

You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box office on Friday's.

This is a 21 and older event.