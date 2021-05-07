Waite Park Targeting July Opening for The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK -- Governor Tim Walz' latest announcement on easing back COVID restrictions, could mean more opportunities for Waite Park's newest outdoor venue.

Get our free mobile app

The Ledge Amphitheater was expected to open last summer, however the pandemic delayed things.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says after learning all outdoor capacity restrictions will be lifted, it changes their approach.

She says they will spend the next few weeks working with their management company to develop a plan based on the governor's three-step timeline.

According to the amphitheater's Facebook page, The Ledge plans to open for concerts, musicals and movies in the park in July.