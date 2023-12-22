Waite Park Scouts Plan 38th Christmas Dinner

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - This Christmas, the Waite Park Scouts are celebrating 38 years of “Doing a Good Turn” with their 38th Annual Christmas Dinner.

Dinner will be served Christmas Day from 11:30 until 2:30 with curbside pickup or contactless delivery available.

On the menu: turkey, dressing, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and pie.

Curb-side pick-up of meals is at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park, and contactless delivery is available in St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, and Sartell.

To arrange delivery or curbside pickup, please call the Boy Scouts by December 23rd. Please contact the scouts by calling 320-895-0807.

