Waite Park, Sartell To Loosen Outdoor Seating Restrictions

UNDATED -- Add a few more central Minnesota cities looking to loosen their restrictions on outdoor seating for bars and restaurants.

The Waite Park and Sartell city councils will be holding special city council meetings Wednesday to approve a temporary ordinance allowing restaurants to create or expand outdoor seating space.

The ordinance would be for "Restricted Business" meaning any restaurant, bar, club, coffee shop, candy shop or bakery with sit-down, dine-in service that has been limited by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A temporary outdoor seating permit would be issued if the business provides a site plan, pedestrian and traffic safety plan, and other requirements.

If approved, the temporary ordinance would go into effect immediately.

Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud are also expected to loosen up restrictions on outdoor seating. St. Joseph has already approved their ordinance.