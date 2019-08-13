Waite Park Police to Hold 9th Annual Senior Cookout

WAITE PARK -- Senior residents in Waite Park can enjoy lunch Wednesday cooked by local law enforcement.

The Waite Park Police Department is holding their 9th Annual Senior & Law Enforcement Cookout.

The will be held at Community Park starting at 11:00 a.m. with food being served at 11:30 a.m.

The cookout is part of the police departments Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) program.

The meal is free to all Waite Park senior citizens 55 and older. You are asked to RSVP by calling 320-251-7393 or filling out an online form.