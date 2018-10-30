Waite Park Police Still Searching for Runaway Teen

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are still asking your help in finding a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Morgan Styke was last seen on October 23rd. She is believed to be traveling with 19-year-old James Spence and their 6-month-old son.

Police say they may be traveling in a 1995 white Ford Taurus LX, with possible MN license plate 837 MBR.

Authorities says because Styke is a runaway, her leaving does not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waite Park police department at 320-251-3281 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.