Waite Park Police Begins Fundraising Campaign for New Police Dog

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park police department is raising funds to help re-start their K-9 program.

In 2019, Waite Park put a pause in their K-9 program due to staffing shortages and budget constraints and donated their police dog to St. Cloud.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says with their staff issues stabilized they are ready to bring back their K9 program, however they don't have the available funds through their department budget.

Bentrud says the cost of outfitting a K-9 team is roughly $70,500, which includes training for the handler and dog, squad car and other amenities. He says they've currently raised $17,200 through grants like the "Adopt a K-9 Cop" program, and donations from community members and other organizations.

Bentrud says their goal is to raise the remaining funds by the early part of 2022, with hopes to have the new K9 team patrolling the streets by summer 2022.

If you would like to make a donation to the Paws for Laws campaign you can contact the Waite Park police department at 320-251-6300.