Waite Park Massage Parlor Owner Sentenced for Prostitution

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman who owned a massage parlor in Waite Park pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution Wednesday. Thirty-four-year-old Yanhang Lin was immediately sentenced to a four-year stayed sentence. She'll be on probation for 15 years.

According to court documents, the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Riverwood Massage and Body Works at 2077 Frontage Road in February of 2018 after several reports of abnormal traffic at the business and reports that workers were having sexual contact with patrons.

A man went to the Waite Park Police Department that month to report that at the end of his massage, the masseuse grabbed his genitalia and said, "for $100 she'd continue." The man said no and left.

In the following weeks, officers were able to interview at least three other men who had left the business and ultimately admitted to paying for sex acts.

The massage parlor is no longer in business.