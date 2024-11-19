Waite Park Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man charged in connection to a 2022 fatal drug overdose has pleaded guilty to murder.

Thirty-year-old Jibril Mohamed Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree murder earlier this month. He'll be sentenced on January 6th.

Ibrahim was accused of supplying a St. Joseph woman with a fentanyl-laced blue pill. The woman was found unresponsive on the morning of October 24th, 2022. Efforts to save the victim, including administering Narcan were unsuccessful.

Authorities say a piece of tin foil containing a charred blue pill was found near the woman.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities used the woman's phone to search her phone logs, text messages, and social media. Investigators learned the woman was communicating with Ibrahim and had purchased the pill from Ibrahim just hours before her death.

