FOLEY -- A Waite Park man was hurt in a crash in Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 25.

Twenty-eight-year-old Abdiwahid Rage was turning onto Highway 23 from Highway 25 when his vehicle collided with a pickup.

Rage was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was not hurt.