Waite Park Man Hit, Killed by Semi in Western MN

LAKE VALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A Waite Park man is dead after he was hit by a semi-truck Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 27 southwest of the town of Wheaton near the Minnesota/South Dakota border.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck driver, 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood, was on 650th Street and was trying to back onto Highway 27 in Traverse County when he struck the 24-year-old pedestrian, killing him.

The man who died has been identified as Jesse Kapela of Waite Park.

