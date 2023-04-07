Waite Park Man Charged With Statutory Rape

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 22-year-old Roderick Hollins and the girl had sex in August and September of last year.

A man called the police on Tuesday to report the girl was not at home, was pregnant, and was likely with Hollins.

The two were found at a residence in Waite Park.

The girl admitted to police that they had intercourse and she found out she was pregnant about eight weeks later. Hollins also allegedly admitted to the sex and said the unborn child is "100% his".

Hollins is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 14-15 years-old.

